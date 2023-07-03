Woman accused of stabbing ex-boyfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is accused of stabbing her ex-boyfriend on Sunday.

Brandy Jerry, 43, is charged with first-degree murder and theft of property.

Officers responded to a stabbing on Hawkeye Street, where the victim had multiple stab wounds to his body.

The victim told police that he came home and found his ex-girlfriend, Jerry, inside.

They began to argue, which led to them fighting over knives.

Jerry stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife before driving away in his car.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition with stab wounds to his forehead, cheek, chest, arm, and both thighs, according to police.

Police arrested Jerry on Arkansas Street and found two knives.

Jerry is expected to appear in court on July 5 at 9:00 a.m.

