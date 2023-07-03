Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Woman accused of stabbing ex-boyfriend

Brandy Jerry
Brandy Jerry(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is accused of stabbing her ex-boyfriend on Sunday.

Brandy Jerry, 43, is charged with first-degree murder and theft of property.

Officers responded to a stabbing on Hawkeye Street, where the victim had multiple stab wounds to his body.

The victim told police that he came home and found his ex-girlfriend, Jerry, inside.

They began to argue, which led to them fighting over knives.

Jerry stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife before driving away in his car.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition with stab wounds to his forehead, cheek, chest, arm, and both thighs, according to police.

Police arrested Jerry on Arkansas Street and found two knives.

Jerry is expected to appear in court on July 5 at 9:00 a.m.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting leads to police chase, 4 men detained on I-40 West
2 children among 3 wounded in shooting
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner set to move in, photographed in brand new home
The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner set to move in, photographed in brand new home
A Memphis man has been arrested and charged with domestic assault
Man strikes girlfriend with slab of wood, charged with domestic assault, police say
Grocery store opens in Raleigh neighborhood, a former food desert
Food insecure community receives brand new grocery store

Latest News

Rekessia Young
Woman arrested for driving under the influence with child in car
Shooting leads to police chase, 4 men detained on I-40 West
2 children among 3 wounded in shooting
Showers and storms will once again be possible over our next few afternoons. Storms could pack...
Maggye's Monday Forecast: Showers and storms for our next few afternoons
Shooting scene on Peggy Jo Drive
Man injured in Whitehaven apartment shooting