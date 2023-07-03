Advertise with Us
Too soon? Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage

The sign could be seen on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon on Highway 21.
(WTOC Viewer)
By WTOC Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) – A new phrase posted on a Subway sign in Georgia sent social media into a frenzy.

The sign for the Subway restaurant in Rincon reads, “Our subs don’t implode.”

The phrase is presumably a reference to the recent implosion of the Titan submersible that killed five people near the wreckage of the Titanic.

WTOC has received several messages and comments from viewers, saying it was in poor taste.

A post on Reddit has thousands of comments, with many posing the question – how soon is too soon for jokes?

The store manager told WTOC the sign was removed, and no further comment would be made.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

