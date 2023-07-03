National organization to host ‘Moms Night Out’ in Memphis for mothers of children with disabilities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The national non-profit organization Labeled & Loved is coming to the Mid-South to highlight mothers of children with disabilities with a free “Moms Night Out.”

The free event will be held at 409 South Main Street on Tuesday, July 18, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Those interested in attending can sign up here.

The event is free for mothers of children with disabilities of any age or diagnosis.

Attendees will be able to form relationships with other women with similar motherhood experiences and enjoy food, drinks, giveaways, immersive art, and words from key speakers.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.