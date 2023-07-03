More isolated storms and muggy weather through the 4th of July

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Afternoon scattered showers and storms will continue with some sticking around for the evening. The majority of storms will be along the Mississippi / Tennessee state line and south into Northern Mississippi. Storms will continue to pack a punch with heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Winds will be Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers possible. Lows will dip into the low to mid 70s. Winds will be South at 5 mph.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Highs will be in the low 90s with a partly cloudy sky. Showers and storms are possible at times, but picking up into the afternoon and evening. Storms have the potential to be strong with high wind and heavy rain and could impact your activities and plans. Have indoor options if you had plans for the latter half of the day and evening. Winds will be southwest around 5 mph outside of storms.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: Rain and storm chances will linger through Friday with an unsettled weather pattern in place. Highs will stay in the low 90s for the majority of the week. Any storms could be strong with high wind that could lead to more power outages.

WEEKEND: Partly cloudy. Isolated storms are possible both days, mainly in the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low 90s with lows in the mid 70s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

