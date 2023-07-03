Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

More isolated storms and muggy weather through the 4th of July

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Afternoon scattered showers and storms will continue with some sticking around for the evening. The majority of storms will be along the Mississippi / Tennessee state line and south into Northern Mississippi. Storms will continue to pack a punch with heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Winds will be Southwest 5 to 10 mph. 

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers possible. Lows will dip into the low to mid 70s. Winds will be South at 5 mph.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Highs will be in the low 90s with a partly cloudy sky. Showers and storms are possible at times, but picking up into the afternoon and evening. Storms have the potential to be strong with high wind and heavy rain and could impact your activities and plans. Have indoor options if you had plans for the latter half of the day and evening. Winds will be southwest around 5 mph outside of storms.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: Rain and storm chances will linger through Friday with an unsettled weather pattern in place. Highs will stay in the low 90s for the majority of the week. Any storms could be strong with high wind that could lead to more power outages.

WEEKEND: Partly cloudy. Isolated storms are possible both days, mainly in the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low 90s with lows in the mid 70s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting leads to police chase, 4 men detained on I-40 West
2 children among 3 wounded in shooting
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner set to move in, photographed in brand new home
The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner set to move in, photographed in brand new home
Storm damages in many areas across the Mid-South.
Many Shelby County communities still without power following brief Sunday storm
A Memphis man has been arrested and charged with domestic assault
Man strikes girlfriend with slab of wood, charged with domestic assault, police say

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
Showers and storms possible into our next few afternoons
Showers and storms will once again be possible over our next few afternoons. Storms could pack...
Maggye's Monday Forecast: Showers and storms for our next few afternoons
Rain sticks around all week long. Showers and storms are likely over the next few afternoons.
Showers and storms for the next few afternoons
An unsettled pattern this week with chances of showers and storms daily
An unsettled pattern this week with daily chances of showers and storms