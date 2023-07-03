Mid-South medical expert gives tips on firework safety

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Independence Day celebrations are already underway!

That means fireworks, of course. This year safety experts want to ensure your kids don’t become one of the thousands who get injured due to fireworks.

“It doesn’t take but a second for anything to happen when you have a child,” Jennifer Taylor said.

Safety experts like Taylor say parents must keep a watchful eye on kids when handling fireworks.

“You always want to have a plan in place in case there is an accidental fire,” Taylor said. “I don’t think a lot of people think about that.”

Jennifer Taylor, manager of Injury Prevention and Safe Kids Mid-South, says having enough space is critical when popping fireworks.

“You want to make sure that you’re not next to any trees, buildings, or grass that could potentially cause a fire.”

Experts from Le Bonheur Children’s say, in 2022, more than 4,200 kids across the country (younger than 10) visited the hospital for fireworks injuries.

They advise people to leave the light shows to the pros.

“Supervising your kids is a big thing,” she said, “We underestimate those sparklers, and you know they can reach up to 1200 degrees and it can get extremely hot and can even burn metal.”

Should you choose to light them yourself, wear loose clothing and keep the fireworks outside

It’s also important you point them away from homes and people.

Taylor tells Action News 5 that parents should also monitor kids on ATVs

“They’re very heavy, she said. They tend to flip over if you’re going too fast so you definitely need the proper gear to wear when you’re riding on an ATV. Helmets, knee pads, elbow pads, whatever it is to be safe.”

As you try to stay cool in the summer heat remember to have a “water-watcher” with children at all times.

“A lot of kids are kids are trying to go swimming and there’s no fear, but they don’t realize the dangers of water ... so I urge all parents to get their kids to swim lessons so when they do go swimming, they can do it safely.”

Other safety tips from Le Bonheur:

If a firework doesn’t go off, do not stand over it. Have a bucket of water nearby to make sure it’s out.

When you’re done with fireworks, douse the remains with a bucket of water before disposing of them, to avoid a trash fire.

