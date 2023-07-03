Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Memphis teenager killed in multi-vehicle wreck in Copiah Co.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says Brian Hall Jr. died on the scene.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 16-year-old from Memphis, Tennessee, was killed in a three-vehicle crash on I-55 Saturday in Copiah County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says Brian Hall Jr. died on the scene of the wreck, which happened just before 5 a.m.

The following vehicles traveled north on Interstate 55:

  • A 2019 Ford Box truck driven by 47-year-old Dannie Gatewood of Memphis, TN.
  • A 2016 Freightliner Tractor trailer driven by 48-year-old Bienescar Ricot of West Palm Beach, FL.
  • A 2016 Chevrolet Impala driven by 27-year-old Ladorrious Pittman of Katy, TX.

MHP says the 2019 Ford collided with the 2016 Freightliner causing the passenger of the 2019 Ford, Brian Hall Jr., to be thrown from the vehicle.

The teenage passenger was then hit by the 2016 Chevrolet.

The driver of the 2019 Ford was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was injured in this crash.

