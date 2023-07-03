Many Shelby County communities still without power following brief Sunday storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s back to square one for many Shelby County communities who are waking up without power on Monday morning.

Monday morning’s outages resulted from storms that were seen on Sunday evening.

The outages come just one week after Memphis Gas Light and Water crews restored power to more than 120,000 customers.

More than 31,000 homes and businesses are without power compared to just over 3,000 on Sunday morning.

Germantown, Cordova, Bartlett, Lakeland, and Millington areas are seeing the most outages right now.

It comes after 122,000 homes and businesses lost power, and many of them went all of last week without power― forcing community centers and libraries to extend their hours to serve as cooling centers.

Also, a short boil water advisory was issued for northern Shelby County that was lifted on June 28.

MLGW had over 100 electric repair crews, 28 troubleshooter crews, 79 tree-trimming crews, and 50 damage assessment crews out all of last week for restoration efforts.

Just before the weekend, the president of the utility company offered an apology to those who went nearly a week without power.

“I know how difficult it can be, in the absence of a utility and a commodity that you rely on for your daily life, to help you cook, clean, and stay cool, more importantly,” said MLGW President and CEO Doug McGowen.

There is no word yet on if the same dozens of crews will be back in Shelby County this week for power restoration.

The latest update from the city of Memphis is that the 24-hour cooling center at Frayser-Raleigh Senior Center closed yesterday afternoon due to decreasing temps.

Those still experiencing outages can still take advantage of area libraries and the Hospitality Hub.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.