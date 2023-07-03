Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man injured in Whitehaven apartment shooting

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was injured in an apartment shooting on Monday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting victim that arrived at Methodist South Hospital in critical condition at 1:01 a.m.

According to MPD, the 40-year-old victim was shot in the Pinewood Manor Apartments on Peggy Jo Drive when he went to the parking lot to check on his vehicle.

