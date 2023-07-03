CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man wanted after gas station shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for the person responsible for a shooting at a gas station last month.

The shooting happened at Marathon on Shelby Drive around 10:30 p.m. on June 15.

Police say a man confronted another person after being involved in a crash, which led to a physical altercation.

They both exited the gas station, and the suspect chased the other man around the parking lot, firing multiple shots.

The suspect left on foot in the direction of the Gospel Garden apartments.

Witnesses said the shooter was a passenger in a white Cadillac before the shooting.

The shooting was captured on surveillance. If you know anything that may help police find the shooter, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

