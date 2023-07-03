Another warm day with storms possible into the afternoon & evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers and storms will once again be possible over our next few afternoons. Highs today will be in the mid 90s with ‘feels like’ temperatures close to 100 degrees. Storms today do have the potential to be on the heavier side but will be scattered so not everyone will receive rainfall.

TODAY: Starting off partly cloudy to mostly sunny as we make our way into the lunch time hour. Afternoon scattered showers and storms are possible with some sticking around for the evening. Storms could pack a punch with heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Winds will be Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lingering showers possible. Winds will be Southeast 5 to 10 mph.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Highs will be in the low 90s with partly cloudy skies. Showers and storms are possible through the day but picking up into the afternoon. Area’s east of Shelby county looking to see the most widespread rainfall. Chances do diminish for the evening and overnight hours.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.