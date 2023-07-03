Annual Bartlett Fourth of July celebration continues amid storm cleanup

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - The show must go on! The City of Bartlett’s annual Fourth of July celebration is still set to take place as crews continue cleanup efforts following previous storms.

The holiday comes more than one week after severe weather caused dozens of downed powerlines, trees, limbs, and other vegetation across the city and Shelby County.

Hundreds of residents lost power, but city leaders say they were fortunate enough to have power restored in time for the annual “Fireworks Extravaganza.”

“We’re just looking forward to celebrating most of our population having power and our country’s birthday,” explained Debbie Gelineau with the City of Bartlett.

This year’s event was not modified, though cleanup efforts continue.

“We’re still picking up a lot of debris and brush,” Gelineau explained. “That will be an ongoing thing probably with our public works department for the next few weeks. We were wondering if we were even going to have power so we can go on with the music and everything. We do have a backup generator just in case.”

The opening ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. Monday at the Bobby K. Flaherty Municipal Center with a presentation of colors.

Fireworks will start at 9:10 p.m.

There will also be live music performances and concessions available.

