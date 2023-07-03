Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Annual Bartlett Fourth of July celebration continues amid storm cleanup

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - The show must go on! The City of Bartlett’s annual Fourth of July celebration is still set to take place as crews continue cleanup efforts following previous storms.

The holiday comes more than one week after severe weather caused dozens of downed powerlines, trees, limbs, and other vegetation across the city and Shelby County.

Hundreds of residents lost power, but city leaders say they were fortunate enough to have power restored in time for the annual “Fireworks Extravaganza.”

“We’re just looking forward to celebrating most of our population having power and our country’s birthday,” explained Debbie Gelineau with the City of Bartlett.

This year’s event was not modified, though cleanup efforts continue.

“We’re still picking up a lot of debris and brush,” Gelineau explained. “That will be an ongoing thing probably with our public works department for the next few weeks. We were wondering if we were even going to have power so we can go on with the music and everything. We do have a backup generator just in case.”

The opening ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. Monday at the Bobby K. Flaherty Municipal Center with a presentation of colors.

Fireworks will start at 9:10 p.m.

There will also be live music performances and concessions available.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting leads to police chase, 4 men detained on I-40 West
2 children among 3 wounded in shooting
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner set to move in, photographed in brand new home
The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner set to move in, photographed in brand new home
Storm damages in many areas across the Mid-South.
Many Shelby County communities still without power following brief Sunday storm
A Memphis man has been arrested and charged with domestic assault
Man strikes girlfriend with slab of wood, charged with domestic assault, police say

Latest News

Annual Bartlett Fourth of July celebration continues amid storm cleanup
National organization to host ‘Moms Night Out’ in Memphis for mothers of children with disabilities
Dion Stutts
‘Country boy with a big heart’: Memorial service held for MUS football player who died in ATV accident
Sequoia Samuels’ paternal grandmother shares how family is coping after 4-year-old’s death