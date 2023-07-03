4 men captured after police chase on I-40, fled from shooting that injured 4
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left four injured and in critical condition.
Around 5 p.m., police officers responded to a call regarding a shooting near Flamingo Road.
When police arrived on the scene, they discovered that four people had been shot.
All four victims were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
The four men responsible fled the scene, leading to a police chase on I-40 west.
The men were eventually caught and detained with help from the Arkansas State Police.
