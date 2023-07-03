2 children among 3 wounded in shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two children are among three wounded after a shooting Sunday evening.

The shooting happened near 6 p.m. on Flamingo Road.

A 1-year-old girl and 11-month-old girl were both rushed to the hospital in critical condition; they have since been upgraded to non-critical.

A 19-year-old woman was also rushed to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Preliminary information released by police said four were wounded, but MPD now says three were shot.

The four men responsible for the shooting led police on a chase that on I-40 that crossed state lines.

The men were eventually captured by Arkansas State Police.

There is currently no information available on those suspects.

