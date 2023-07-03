Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

2 children among 3 wounded in shooting

Shooting leads to police chase, 4 men detained on I-40 West
Shooting leads to police chase, 4 men detained on I-40 West(TDOT)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two children are among three wounded after a shooting Sunday evening.

The shooting happened near 6 p.m. on Flamingo Road.

A 1-year-old girl and 11-month-old girl were both rushed to the hospital in critical condition; they have since been upgraded to non-critical.

A 19-year-old woman was also rushed to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Preliminary information released by police said four were wounded, but MPD now says three were shot.

The four men responsible for the shooting led police on a chase that on I-40 that crossed state lines.

The men were eventually captured by Arkansas State Police.

There is currently no information available on those suspects.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner set to move in, photographed in brand new home
The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner set to move in, photographed in brand new home
A Memphis man has been arrested and charged with domestic assault
Man strikes girlfriend with slab of wood, charged with domestic assault, police say
Grocery store opens in Raleigh neighborhood, a former food desert
Food insecure community receives brand new grocery store
MPD: 1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting near Camelot Lane
MPD: 1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting near Camelot Lane

Latest News

Showers and storms will once again be possible over our next few afternoons. Storms could pack...
Maggye's Monday Forecast: Showers and storms for our next few afternoons
Shooting scene on Peggy Jo Drive
Man injured in Whitehaven apartment shooting
Storm damages in many areas across the Mid-South.
Many Shelby County communities still without power following brief Sunday storm
Best Life: Working on ways to detect Alzheimer’s
Best Life: Working on ways to detect Alzheimer’s