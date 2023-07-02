MPD: 1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting near Camelot Lane

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead and another in critical condition.

Around 5:42 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting near Camelot Lane and Northbridge Avenue.

When police arrived on the scene, they discovered that three victims had been shot.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene, another was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The third victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.