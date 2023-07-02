Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

MPD: 1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting near Camelot Lane

MPD: 1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting near Camelot Lane
MPD: 1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting near Camelot Lane(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead and another in critical condition.

Around 5:42 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting near Camelot Lane and Northbridge Avenue.

When police arrived on the scene, they discovered that three victims had been shot.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene, another was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The third victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

REPORTS: Derrick Rose returns to Memphis on multi-year deal with Grizzlies
Woman arrested after forcing young mother into prostitution
Woman kidnaps young mother, forces her into prostitution, police say
Verizon confirms service restored in the Mid-South
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) handles the ball in the second half of an NBA...
REPORT: Grizzlies sign Bane to richest contract in franchise history
The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner set to move in, photographed in brand new home
The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner set to move in, photographed in brand new home

Latest News

Hot and humid but tracking a cold front that cold bring a few strong to severe storms this...
Sagay's Sunday First Alert Forecast
Heat & humidity will be the big story again today. A cold front could bring relief for some...
Sagay's Sunday morning First Alert Forecast 7/2/23
MLGW crews working around the clock to get power restored
MLGW crews working around the clock to get power restored
Grocery store opens in Raleigh neighborhood, a former food desert
Food insecure community receives brand new grocery store