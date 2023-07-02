Mid-South natives Riley, Rooker named to MLB All-Star Game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Mid-South natives Austin Riley of the Atlanta Braves and Brent Rooker of the Oakland A’s have been named to the MLB All-Star Game in Seattle on July 11.

Riley, a Southaven native who starred at DeSoto Central High School, is an All-Star for the second consecutive season. The star third baseman has 15 home runs while hitting .270 with a .792 OPS for the top team in the National League.

Rooker is the lone representative for the Oakland A’s. The outfielder is from Memphis and played his high school ball at ECS. After spending the first three seasons of his Major League career as a journeyman with three different teams, Rooker has enjoyed a breakout season for Oakland, leading them in home runs (14), RBIs (41), and OPS (.802).

