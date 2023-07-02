Advertise with Us
Man strikes girlfriend with slab of wood, charged with domestic assault, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man has been arrested and charged after getting into a physical altercation with his girlfriend.

According to police, Michael Bates, 35, was arguing with his girlfriend while she was feeding her child.

Police say that Bates approached his girlfriend and hit her with his fist first.

Bates’ girlfriend then went outside, and Bates followed behind.

He then proceeded to strike her in the head with a slab of wood, police confirm.

After further investigation, the police found that Bates had eight previous domestic violence reports and three prior arrests for getting physical with his girlfriend.

Bates is currently facing a number of charges including domestic assault, aggravated assault, and violation of probation.

