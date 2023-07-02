Hot & humid along with a chance of strong to severe storms this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of the Mid-South through this evening. This means it could feel as hot as 105-108 degrees. Rain will cool some as a passing shower or storm possible this morning but better chances of showers and storms in the afternoon. A few storms could be strong to severe with the greatest threats being damaging winds and hail along with heavy rainfall. Rain chances will diminish as we head into the evening and overnight, but rain chances will remain daily for much of this week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a passing shower or storm early then another chance of showers and storms this afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with “feels like” temperatures from 105-108 degrees. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a chance of showers and storms in the evening and a slight chance of a passing shower overnight. Lows will fall into the mid 70s and southwesterly winds at 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy with a chance of showers and storms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the low to mid 70s.

INDEPENDENCE DAY & THE REST OF THE WEEK: Mostly Cloudy with daily chances of showers and storms, mostly for the afternoon and evening hours. This includes 4th of July where we could see rain chances in the afternoon and into the evening hours. Highs will be around average, in the low 90s and even the upper 80s by the end of the work week.

