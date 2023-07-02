The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner set to move in, photographed in brand new home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home winning ticket was the hottest ticket in town, and it landed in

the hands of Ms. Sandra “Sandy” Johnson.

Sandra “Sandy” Johnson visited the Dream Home for the first time on July 1.

Sandy purchased a Dream Home ticket every single year.

She believes winning the Dream Home will finally give her the chance to retire and enjoy more time with her family in Ripley, TN.

