Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Woman kidnaps young mother, forces her into prostitution, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman was arrested and charged for kidnapping a young mother and forcing her to perform sex acts for money.

On June 3, police officers responded to a call regarding a disturbance at a hotel near Third Street.

Upon arrival, the victim, a young mother informed the police that she had been kidnapped from her hotel room along with her 1-month-old daughter.

According to police, the mother was then driven to another location and was forced to sexually perform for money.

Police say that Treasure Akins, the suspect, then demanded that the mother hand over the money.

After further investigation, Akins was identified as the person responsible for the kidnapping.

Akins is now facing a number of charges including aggravated kidnapping and sex trafficking.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verizon confirms service restored in the Mid-South
REPORTS: Derrick Rose returns to Memphis on multi-year deal with Grizzlies
Harry Reid International Airport said the guest won the $1.3 million jackpot while playing a...
Best trip ever: Traveler hits $1.3M jackpot at airport casino
Man steals lawnmower from Home Depot
Man steals lawnmower from Home Depot, police say
Photos from a K8 employee showed the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.
ArDOT: Crews battle vehicle fire

Latest News

Memphis woman arrested and charged for sex trafficking, kidnapping
Sequoia Samuels
Memorial to be held for 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels
Verizon confirms service restored in the Mid-South
Dangerous heat for the Mid-South. A few isolated storms this afternoon. A few could be strong...
Sagay's Saturday First Alert Forecast 7/1/23