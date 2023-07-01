Advertise with Us
Verizon outage affecting large swath of the Mid-South

(Charles Krupa | AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 has received numerous reports of a widespread Verizon outage affecting several cities in the Mid-South.

A representative from Verizon says the outage is due to a break in an optical fiber:

“Fiber cuts in your area are causing a disruption in service for customers in and around the area. Our engineers are working to get the fiber fixed and service restored. We do not have an estimated time for service restoration at this time. Until then, customers impacted should enable wifi calling to ensure they are able to make and receive calls until service is restored.”

Verizon

Verizon customers can learn more about wifi calling here.

Calls to 911 will still go through as long as any signal from any carrier is available.

Action News 5 will keep you updated on the outage as more information becomes available.

