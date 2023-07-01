Showers & storms stick around into the evening for some

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another afternoon of excessive heat across the Mid-south with ‘feels like’ temperatures above the 100 degree mark into the evening. An Excessive Heat Warning is in place until 7 PM for this reason. Showers and storms are also in place across the Mid-South and will clear out as we head overnight.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms stick around for portions north and east of Shelby county into western Tennessee until this evening. Dry conditions overnight with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: There is a chance for stray showers early tomorrow morning, mainly for portions of western Tennessee into the Missouri bootheel. Highs tomorrow afternoon will reach into the mid 90s with ‘feels like’ temperatures anywhere from 105 to 108. A heat advisory is in place for those crossing over from Cross, Shelby into McNairy counties and south. Widespread showers and storms come into the afternoon and evening in which some could be strong to possible severe. The main threats are gusty wind and hail.

INTO INDEPENDENCE DAY: Showers and storms are likely as we head into our work week, mostly for the afternoon and evening hours. This includes our 4th of July Holiday where we see rain chances even until the evening hours. Highs will be around average, into the low 90s and even the upper 80s by the end of the work week.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

