Bluff City Life
REPORTS: Dillon Brooks signs with Rockets

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks stands on the court before an NBA basketball game...
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks stands on the court before an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks Monday, March 20, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Dillon Brooks appears to have a new home, with multiple reports indicating the longtime Grizzly has signed a deal with the Houston Rockets. ESPN reports it’s a 4-year deal worth $80 million.

Brooks had spent the entirety of his NBA career in Memphis after being drafted by the Grizzlies in the second round in 2017. He was a key part of bridging the Grit and Grind era with Grizz Next Gen, highlighted by Ja Morant’s arrival in the Bluff City.

The Canadian native earned a reputation as a defensive pest, making Second-Team All-Defense this past season. His tenure in Memphis ended poorly however, with his comments calling LeBron James “old” backfiring on him and the Grizzlies as they were eliminated by the Lakers in the first round of the playoffs. Brooks shot poorly in that series.

His time in Memphis appeared to unofficially end when the Grizzlies traded for Marcus Smart the night before the NBA draft.

