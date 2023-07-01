REPORTS: Derrick Rose returns to Memphis on multi-year deal with Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -In a storybook homecoming of sorts, multiple reports say that former Memphis Tiger star Derrick Rose is returning to the 901 on a two-year deal with the Grizzlies. Ian Begley of SNY first reported the move.

Free agent Derrick Rose intends to sign a multi-year agreement with the Memphis Grizzlies, per SNY sources. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) July 1, 2023

Rose led the Tigers to the national championship game in 2008 (one that was later rescinded from the NCAA record books due to violations) before going #1 overall in the draft that year to his hometown Chicago Bulls.

Rose became the youngest MVP in NBA history at the age of 22 in 2011 with Chicago, before knee injuries robbed him of much of the explosiveness and athleticism that made him such a highly-touted prospect.

He’s spent the last three seasons with the Knicks, and Memphis will be his seventh NBA team.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Grizzlies wanted to add Rose as a veteran leader for their locker room.

Free agent Derrick Rose has agreed on a two-year deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, source tells ESPN. Grizzlies want Rose on the floor this season and as a leader in locker room. @IanBegley first reported. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

Rose’s signing means the Grizzlies roster is now full.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.