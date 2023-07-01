Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

REPORT: Grizzlies sign Bane to richest contract in franchise history

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) handles the ball in the second half of an NBA...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) handles the ball in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Grizzlies and guard Desmond Bane have agreed on a five-year, $207 million max contract extension, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal is the largest in franchise history.

Bane, part of the Grizzlies’ core alongside Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., averaged 21.5 points per game last season, his third in the NBA. He’s a career 42.5% shooter from the 3-point line.

With this extension, Morant, Bane, and Jackson Jr. are all locked down in Memphis through at least the 2025-26 season.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harry Reid International Airport said the guest won the $1.3 million jackpot while playing a...
Best trip ever: Traveler hits $1.3M jackpot at airport casino
Jamar Tanner and Christopher Miller
2 Cleveland, Miss. men arrested for murder in Memphis
Riverdale branch
Prosecutor to investigate complaints against Shelby County Clerk
The scene at Third and Holmes
2 killed in Memphis crash after DeSoto County pursuit
Honda says in documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators that the problem was traced to...
Honda recalls nearly 1.2M vehicles because rear camera image may not appear on dashboard screen

Latest News

REPORTS: Derrick Rose returns to Memphis on multi-year deal with Grizzlies
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (78) pull to run block during an NFL...
Projected Titans starter suspended six games for gambling policy violation: reports
Tennessee State University President Glenda Glover displays the hockey sweater the school's...
TSU to start first HBCU hockey team
FILE - Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant warms up before an NBA basketball game against the...
Ja Morant seeks to dismiss assault lawsuit, claims self-defense