Mid-South business owner fears Supreme Court ruling could hurt fight for LGBTQ rights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday in favor or Colorado resident Lorie Smith who refused to work on a same-sex couple’s wedding website.

“I’m grateful for the court for affirming that the government can’t force anyone to say something they don’t believe,” said Smith shortly after the ruling.

The Conservative-majority court ruled the state’s anti-discrimination law violated her first amendment rights.

Grant Whittle, co-owner of “Ginger’s Bread ad Company in Midtown says this ruling is just another blow to the LGBTQ community.

Whittle’s bakery was a dream come true for him and his husband Jimmy.

“So my husband and I started this bakery last year, we’ve been open for a little over a year. Jimmy does the baking and I do the selling,” said Whittle.

His Memphis bakery could be affected by a ruling from the U-S Supreme Court by not only who Grant can sell baked goods to, but also, who can deny services to him or his husband.

" I think people need to just chill out. I fear that the progress that we’ve made with LGBTQ rights in this country has brought about a backlash,” said Whittle.

Civil rights attorney Melissa Stewart says States like Tennessee have Public Access laws that prohibit businesses from denying access to their establishment due to things like race, gender, or sexual orientation. ”But today the Supreme Court says if a business offers products that are customized or expressive like today for example a wedding website designer then that business is exempted from those laws,” said Stewart.

Stewart says Friday’s ruling opens the door to denying all types of services.

Grant Whittle says he’s worried the decision could have sweeping consequences.”Could I decide that I don’t want to do a wedding cake for a white person marrying a black person? My husband Jimmy is Jewish can he decide that he doesn’t want to do cakes for people who are Jewish but isn’t marrying someone who isn’t Jewish,” said Whittle. Stewart, in agreeance, says she suspects there will be a lot of litigation following Friday’s High Court ruling.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves released the following statement saying:

“Today’s Supreme Court decision emboldens and strengthens our First Amendment rights. The government cannot force you to say things you don’t believe. The government cannot force you to reject your Christian faith.”This is a loss for radical liberals who want to impose a state-enforced ideology from the top down. Mississippians and defenders of freedom everywhere absolutely reject this.”Free speech in America is stronger today because of this decision.”

