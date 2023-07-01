Memphis hip-hop pioneer merging blues and rap to create a new genre of music

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Everyone knows Memphis is most notable for its hip-hop and blues sound. But how often do the two merge?

There have been some single releases, but a whole album is rare. That’s why One Memphis hip-hop pioneer is working to change that.

“You know you got Al Kapone, Al Kapeezy, oh boy, now we gone add Big Al,” Al Kapone said.

BIG Al, most notably known as Al Kapone is venturing out from his typical “Whoop that trick sound” and creating his own lane, a blues rap album.

“The only thing that makes it different is hip hop is base heavy, the drums,” Big AL said. “And of course, you’re rapping. Blues is more instrumentation and a lot more singing.”

With a sound that’s somewhere in between the soulful passion of BB King and the raw talent in the Memphis hip-hop scene, Big Al said he’s been trying to polish his sound since 2020

“I don’t think no one fully locked into it and said let’s vibe and almost make a genre out of it,” he said.

But could blues rap be the next big thing in Memphis?

In a city where the blues and rap scene reigns, Big Al says upcoming artists shouldn’t be scared to venture out, or as his latest song puts it: box you in.

“Any young artist out there that gets a dose of what I’m doing, I would say that I’m definitely laying the blueprint out where they can take it and take it to the next level,” Big Al said. “That’s why I’ve been taking my time to really make sure it sounds the way it wants to be heard. And to respect the blues and respect the Memphis hip hop fusion that makes sure I’m giving them both their love and respect.”

Big Al said he plans to release his blues rap album in September. In the meantime, he’s performing in public to help give the sound more exposure.

