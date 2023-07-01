Memorial to be held for 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A memorial will be held for four-year-old Sequoia Samuels on Saturday.

Samuels was falsely reported missing on the morning of July 15. Her remains were found less than 24 hours later in a trash can outside the apartment where she lived in North Memphis.

Samuels’ mother, Brittney Jackson, and Jackson’s boyfriend, Jaylon Hobson, are both charged in this case.

The circumstances leading to the little girl’s death are still unknown; however, Jackson told Memphis police that her daughter had died at the hands of her boyfriend weeks before Samuels’ body was discovered.

A memorial will be held for Samuels at 11 a.m. Saturday at New Bellevue Baptist Church.

Guests are encouraged to wear pink and white. Casual or dressy attire is acceptable.

