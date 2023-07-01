Advertise with Us
Man and woman arrested for running chop shop out of backyard, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man and woman have been arrested for running a chop shop out of their backyard.

According to police, both Ali Diarra, 22, and Jamie Moss, 23, were both occupying a house that was running a chop shop out of the carport.

Upon the officers arrival, they discovered that a red Ford Challenger has been stripped of its parts.

Additionally, they found a Nissan Maxima in the backyard that had been reported stolen in the Austin Peay area.

Both are currently facing multiple charges including theft of property and violation of chop shop law.

