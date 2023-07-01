Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man steals several pairs of eyeglasses, breaks into Optometry school, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man was arrested and charged with stealing several eyeglasses from the Southern College of Optometry.

On the morning of May 21, Darrell Almo broke into the Southern College of Optometry by shattering a window on the second floor of the building.

According to police, Almo then went through the building, breaking into locked rooms, and taking numerous pairs of eyeglasses before fleeing the building.

Police say that Almo stole over $70,000 worth of eyeglasses.

On May 25, Darrell Almo turned himself in and was taken into police custody.

Almo is now facing a number of charges including burglary of a building and theft of property.

