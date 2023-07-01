‘Game on’ for Memphis Redbirds despite Excessive Heat Warning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fourth of July weekend is here in the Mid-South, but Mother Nature didn’t get the memo about weekend festivities.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been extended until Saturday night with more extreme heat to follow. So, Action News 5 is sharing ways to beat the heat safely while enjoying Independence Day weekend events.

The Memphis Redbirds are playing all weekend long despite the heat.

Craig Unger, president and general manager of the Memphis Redbirds, said planning for the heat is part of the organization’s emergency plan every year.

Unger said games will have EMTs ready on site if someone needs them. They also have cooling stations inside the ballpark.

Unger said there are some things you can do to keep cool before going to the game:

“Hydrate up, you know, hydrate up. We are going to be in the shade as the sun goes down in the evening. It’s still going to be warm. We are going to have plenty of drinks here for people. We have EMTs on site, too, just in case there is an issue that has to be dealt with. But there will also be those cooling stations, those water stations available to people to make sure they have proper access to water and hydration,” said Unger.

Even if you’re not going to the game, you still want to drink plenty of fluids before getting out in the heat.

Partygoers are advised to chase alcoholic beverages with plenty of water to avoid dehydration.

As many are still without power after weekend storms, several cooling centers have opened to provide residents with A/C and water through the weekend.

