FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Another dangerously hot day!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today is another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the Mid-South as an excessive heat warning is in place until 8 PM this evening. Highs today will be in the upper 90s. but it could feel as hot as 116 degrees at times today. There is a small chance of a few isolated showers and storms this afternoon, but many areas will remain dry. Tomorrow will be hot and humid again but thankfully the chances of rain and storms will be greater.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, very hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values will be around 110 or higher. A few showers or storms in the afternoon, but they should end by sunset.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 70s and a light southerly wind.

SUNDAY: Hot and humid but a little cooler with scattered showers or storms possible at any time with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: There may be a few showers or storms in spots in the afternoon through early evening on Monday and the 4th of July. Highs will be in the low 90s. Expect a chance of showers or storms each afternoon through Friday with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will range from the upper 80s to low 90s.

