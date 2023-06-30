Where to watch fireworks in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Independence Day is fast approaching, and across the Mid-South there will be fireworks displays to catch live!

Here are some of the places you can catch the show:

Tennessee

Saturday, July 1 at 6:30 p.m.

𝐆𝐈𝐕𝐄𝐀𝐖𝐀𝐘: The first 1,500 fans will receive a FREE Replica Powder Blue Jersey.

𝐏𝐎𝐒𝐓𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄 𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐄𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐊𝐒 𝐒𝐇𝐎𝐖: Shot off from centerfield, the postgame fireworks show will be one of the largest shows in AutoZone Park history, presented by Tennessee Lottery!

Monday, July 3 at 6:30 p.m.

𝐒𝐏𝐄𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋𝐓𝐘 𝐉𝐄𝐑𝐒𝐄𝐘𝐒: The Redbirds will take on the field in their specialty Independence Day jerseys and hats.

𝐏𝐎𝐒𝐓𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄 𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐄𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐊𝐒 𝐒𝐇𝐎𝐖: The Redbirds will close out the Red, White and Boom Celebration with a new record largest fireworks show in AutoZone Park history, presented by AutoZone.

Sunday, July 2 at 8 p.m.

Elvis Presley’s Memphis

After the sun finally sets, it’s time to celebrate America with an explosive firework display set to Elvis music. The evening will be hosted by SiriusXM Elvis Radio DJ, Argo, who will share unique stories of Elvis and Graceland.

Monday, July 3 from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Bobby K. Flaherty Municipal Center (Highway 70 & Appling Road)

Sunday, July 3 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Liberty Park Memphis

Tuesday, July 4 beginning at 5 p.m.

Municipal Park

A performance from the Even Odds band, crafts and concessions will begin at 5 p.m. The Memphis Wind Symphony will perform at 7:30 p.m. and the grand finale fireworks show will start at 9:10 pm.

Friday, June 30 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Arlington Sports Complex (11307 Memphis-Arlington Road)

Mississippi

Saturday, July 1 from 4-10 p.m. (Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.)

Latimer Lakes Park, 5633 Tulane Rd., Horn Lake

Monday, July 3 from 4-9:30 p.m. (Fireworks start at 9 p.m.)

Olive Branch City Park, 8267 Goodman Rd., Olive Branch

Tuesday, July 4 from 4-9:30 p.m. (Fireworks start at 9 p.m.)

BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove, 6285 Snowden Ln., Southaven

Tuesday, July 4 from 4-10 p.m. (Fireworks start at 9 p.m.)

Hernando Civic Center Ball Fields, 3800 Robertson Gin Rd., Hernando

Tuesday, July 4 at 9 p.m.

Oxford High School

Arkansas

Friday, June 30 at 5 p.m.

Tilden Rogers Park

There will be food trucks, firetrucks, LIVE music by Ethel Tamara & The Concrete Rose Band, and The Soul Shockers beginning at 5 o.m.

Saturday, July 1 at 9 p.m.

Forrest City Sports Complex (2510 S Washington Street)

