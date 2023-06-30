Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Watch the 2023 Miss Tennessee Competition here

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 2023 Miss Tennessee Competition is streaming live on ActionNews5.com.

The Miss Final Saturday will air on Action News 5 Plus, which you can watch by clicking here or downloading the Action News 5 app on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV or your favorite streaming service.

For other events, check back on this page to watch live.

Click here to learn more about this year’s competition.

