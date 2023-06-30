Thousands expected to fly into Memphis for Fourth of July weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fourth of July is expected to bring a busy weekend for travel across the U.S.

The American Automobile Association predicts over four million are set to fly to their holiday destination this Independence Day weekend, an increase of 11.2% over 2022 and 6.6% over 2019.

The share of air travelers in the overall 2023 holiday forecast is 8.2% – the highest percentage in nearly 20 years.

The Memphis International Airport (MEM) was already bustling with holiday travelers Friday morning.

Officials say they anticipate 55,000 people to go through TSA checkpoints at MEM this holiday weekend.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.