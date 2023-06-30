Advertise with Us
Temporary intersection closure at State Route 301 in DeSoto County

By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - There will be a temporary intersection at State Route 301 in Desoto County, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).

The temporary closure will be in place to allow roundabout construction and highway safety improvements.

The closure will happen on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, on SR 301 at Star Landing Road in DeSoto County.

Northbound State Route 301 detour is I-69 west to US-61 north, to State Route 302 east.

Southbound State Route 301 detour is State Route 302 west, to US-61 south to I-69 east.

Detour signs will be in place and drivers are advised to use the detour route until the road is reopened to traffic after construction.

Drivers are also advised to slow down and be on high alert for roadside crews and changing traffic conditions.

