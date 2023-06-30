Advertise with Us
SCOTUS rules against Affirmative Action

By Victoria Poirrier
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor.

This will force colleges and universities to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.

The decision effectively overturned cases reaching back 45 years invalidating admissions plans at some of the nation’s oldest private and public colleges.

This will affect a number of prestigious colleges and universities like Harvard and the University of North Carolina.

While some disagree with the court’s rulings, others are calling it a monumental step in the right direction.

“The Supreme Court has previously attempted to tweak formulas that considered race to try to make them more equitable.’ Attorney Michael Working stated, “Today the supreme court’s decision said race will not be considered at all. Period, the end. The consideration of race violates the 14th amendment, equal protection under the law.”

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the court’s first Black female justice, called the decision “truly a tragedy for us all.”

