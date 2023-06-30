OUTMemphis continues the fight for equality as Federal judge blocks trans youth ban on healthcare

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A federal judge blocked a Tennessee law banning medical care for trans youth up to the age of 18.

The law would have prohibited medical professionals from providing gender-affirming healthcare to transgender youth.

Tennessee is the sixth state in the country to have a ban on gender-affirming care blocked by a federal court.

Tennessee lawmakers passed the ban in February...and Governor Bill Lee signed it into law in March.

OUTMemphis says the fight for the LGBTQIA community is not over and the organization is committed to making a change to allow everyone to live free and comfortably.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.