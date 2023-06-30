Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Naomi Campbell welcomes 2nd child at age 53: ‘It’s never too late to become a mother’

FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du...
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023.(Vianney Le Caer | Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Supermodel Naomi Campbell has welcomed her second child at age 53.

Campbell announced the birth of her son in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God,” she captioned the photo, in part. “It’s never too late to become a mother.”

The model is also the mom to a 2-year-old girl, who she welcomed in May 2021 at age 50.

In an interview with British Vogue last year, Campbell said that she encourages her older friends not to rule out having children later in life.

“I’m telling them all, do it! Don’t hesitate!” She told the magazine.

Campbell did not announce the name of her son, and she has kept her daughter’s name private since she was born.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harry Reid International Airport said the guest won the $1.3 million jackpot while playing a...
Best trip ever: Traveler hits $1.3M jackpot at airport casino
Jamar Tanner and Christopher Miller
2 Cleveland, Miss. men arrested for murder in Memphis
The scene at Third and Holmes
2 killed in Memphis crash after DeSoto County pursuit
Riverdale branch
Prosecutor to investigate complaints against Shelby County Clerk
Honda says in documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators that the problem was traced to...
Honda recalls nearly 1.2M vehicles because rear camera image may not appear on dashboard screen

Latest News

24-hour cooling stations open across the Mid-South
Highs today will be in the upper 90s but heat index values, or ‘feels like’ temperatures, for...
Excessive heat before showers & storms return for the weekend
The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie...
The Supreme Court will decide if some judges have gone too far in striking down gun restrictions
U.S. Rep. George Santos speaks to reporters outside of the federal courthouse in Central Islip,...
Rep. George Santos set to appear federal court on fraud and money laundering charges
Best Life: VR for PTSD from hospital ICU
Best Life: VR for PTSD from hospital ICU