Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic delay on I-40 bridge
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A multi-vehicle crash caused a traffic delay on the I-40 bridge on Friday morning.
The crash happened at 8:30 a.m. between Riverside Drive and Third Street, according to TDOT.
All lanes are closed except for the eastbound left lane.
Drivers coming to Memphis from Arkansas are advised to take I-55.
