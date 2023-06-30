Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic delay on I-40 bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A multi-vehicle crash caused a traffic delay on the I-40 bridge on Friday morning.

The crash happened at 8:30 a.m. between Riverside Drive and Third Street, according to TDOT.

All lanes are closed except for the eastbound left lane.

Drivers coming to Memphis from Arkansas are advised to take I-55.

