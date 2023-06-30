MPD: 1 woman in critical condition after shooting near Richmond Avenue
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one woman in critical condition.
Around 5:07 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting near Richmond Avenue and Sardis Street.
When police arrived, they discovered a woman had been shot.
The woman was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
MPD currently has a suspect in police custody, but they have not disclosed the identity.
