MPD: 1 woman in critical condition after shooting near Richmond Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one woman in critical condition.

Around 5:07 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting near Richmond Avenue and Sardis Street.

When police arrived, they discovered a woman had been shot.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

MPD currently has a suspect in police custody, but they have not disclosed the identity.

