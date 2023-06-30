Advertise with Us
Memphis Zoo hosts gender reveal for tiger cubs

The Memphis Zoo hosted a gender reveal for their Sumatran tiger cubs.
The Memphis Zoo hosted a gender reveal for their Sumatran tiger cubs.(Memphis Zoo)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo hosted a gender reveal for their two Sumatran tiger cubs on Friday morning.

The cubs were born on the evening of May 5 to mother Dari.

These are the first tiger cubs born at the Memphis Zoo since 1998.

They are a brother and sister duo, according to a social post from the Memphis Zoo.

Next week, Memphis will allow others to help name the Sumatran tiger cubs.

