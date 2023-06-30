Advertise with Us
Man steals lawnmower from Home Depot, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Memphis, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been charged with stealing a lawnmower from a local Home Depot.

On April 24, officers were notified that Jacques Barnes entered the Home Depot on Poplar Avenue and selected a lawnmower from the display rack.

According to police, Barnes then exited the store, surpassing the checkout, and left without paying for the property.

Upon further investigation, Barnes was identified as the culprit and was taken into police custody.

Barnes is now facing a theft of property charge.

