Man steals lawnmower from Home Depot, police say

Memphis, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been charged with stealing a lawnmower from a local Home Depot.

On April 24, officers were notified that Jacques Barnes entered the Home Depot on Poplar Avenue and selected a lawnmower from the display rack.

According to police, Barnes then exited the store, surpassing the checkout, and left without paying for the property.

Upon further investigation, Barnes was identified as the culprit and was taken into police custody.

Barnes is now facing a theft of property charge.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.