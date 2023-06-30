Advertise with Us
Local NAACP distributes water to Memphians battling heat

By Victoria Poirrier
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With many in Memphis still without power in the scorching temperatures, the local branch NAACP is stepping up by giving out water to residents in need.

The NAACP office is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 to 4:00.

The NAACP says meeting the basic needs of the community is a top priority and plans to hand out water until there’s none left.

