Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

MEMPHIS, Tenn.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how to combat stress to improve the heart health of the Hispanic/Latino community.

Chronic stress can lead to increased blood pressure, heart rate and inflammation, which can contribute to developing chronic diseases.

The American Heart Association is launching a new campaign to help the Hispanic/Latino community protect its overall well-being by addressing common stressors that impact daily lives.

The campaign, called “Protecting Your Well-being Together / Juntos Protegiendo Nuestro Bienestar,” focuses on four key areas that can cause stress: money, work, health, and family responsibilities.

www.heart.org/stress

Another top story in this week’s issue focuses on a Memphis non-profit opening a marketplace to fight food insecurity in feed deserts across the Bluff City.

For the Kingdom (FTK) will host a grand opening event for Exodus Marketplace, a new micro-grocery store, coffee/juice bar, and meeting place aimed at addressing food insecurity in the Raleigh area and surrounding communities. The event is scheduled for July 1 and will be held at For the Kingdom (4100 Raleigh Millington Rd.) at 10 a.m.

“The combination of high food prices, high percentage rates of poverty, and food deserts across the Memphis area have created a perfect storm of food insecurity in our community,” said Torrey Bates, Executive Director of For the Kingdom. “We believe fresh food is medicine and we want to create healing through Exodus Marketplace with access to fresh produce from local farmers.”

Watch her interview in the player above

To read more on the latest issue visit laprensalatina.com.

