How to prevent an ER visit this 4th of July weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 4th of July weekend is typically a busy time for hospital emergency rooms.

Dr. Arlesia Jones with Methodist Medical Group joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about fireworks safely, plus proper food preparation and heat stroke warning signs.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.