Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Heat stroke in dogs: Signs, symptoms & prevention

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As we look ahead to the summer season and extreme heat this weekend, pet owners everywhere need to be aware of the safety precautions to keep in mind when it comes to heat stroke in dogs.

Dr. Mondrian Contreras, DVM, Pumpkin Veterinary Expert, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the signs and symptoms to look out for, along with ways to treat and prevent heat stoke in dogs.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harry Reid International Airport said the guest won the $1.3 million jackpot while playing a...
Best trip ever: Traveler hits $1.3M jackpot at airport casino
Jamar Tanner and Christopher Miller
2 Cleveland, Miss. men arrested for murder in Memphis
The scene at Third and Holmes
2 killed in Memphis crash after DeSoto County pursuit
Riverdale branch
Prosecutor to investigate complaints against Shelby County Clerk
Honda says in documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators that the problem was traced to...
Honda recalls nearly 1.2M vehicles because rear camera image may not appear on dashboard screen

Latest News

24-hour cooling stations open across the Mid-South
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
How to prevent an ER visit this 4th of July weekend
How to prevent an ER visit this 4th of July weekend
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson