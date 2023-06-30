FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: More extreme heat heading into the holiday weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures will slowly fall back from the 90s to the 80s after sunset with a mostly clear sky. Heat index will remain above 100 through sunset.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows around 80 again. Winds will be southwest at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: It’s another First Alert Weather Day and will remain dangerously hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index readings will be around 110 or higher. It will be partly cloudy early with a few showers or storms in the afternoon, but they should end by sunset. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Highs will drop back into the low to mid 90s Sunday. Scattered showers or storms possible at any time with a partly cloudy sky in between.

NEXT WEEK: There may be a shower or storm in spots in the afternoon through early evening on Monday and the 4th of July. Highs will be in the low 90s. Expect a chance of showers or storms each afternoon through Friday with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will range from the upper 80s to low 90s.

