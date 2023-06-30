Advertise with Us
Fire department fights overnight house fire in Forrest City

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT
FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - The Forrest City Fire Department is investigating a house fire that burned in the late night.

The call came in the middle of the night regarding a fire at a residence near St. Francis Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters worked for nearly four hours to extinguish the flames.

They were able to successfully keep the fire from spreading, leaving the neighboring houses untouched.

