Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Family seeks answers after 21-year-old killed by sheriff’s deputy

By Sydney Gray and Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five days after the death of 21-year-old Jarveon Hudspeth at the hands of a Shelby County deputy, his mother says she hasn’t received any answers.

“It’s been five days today (Thursday), I’ve heard not one thing from the sheriff’s department, I’ve not one thing from anyone,” Charlotte Haggett said. “Only thing I’ve heard about my son is about the criminal activity. My son never was never in anything criminal.”

Hudspeth was killed by a sheriff’s deputy on June 24. According to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a deputy pulled him over near Rosewood, and he got into an altercation with the deputy and drove off, dragging the deputy about 100 yards.

The deputy later shot Hudspeth and he died at the hospital.

Loved ones held a press conference for transparency.
Loved ones held a press conference for transparency.(Action News 5)

“We don’t have any video footage. We don’t have any body cam footage from the deputy sheriff. We do not have any dash cam footage,” community activist Kareem Ali said.

Ali says the family deserves closure.

Hudspeth’s mother says no one from the department has offered condolences.

“He didn’t hang in gangs, he wasn’t in large crowds; he didn’t hang out in clubs. It was him and his best friend every single weekend,” Haggett said.

Jarveon’s sister said he wanted to be an engineer. Family members say the 2020 Collegiate High School grad was headed to college soon.

“My baby brother was just a very amazing person,” Senquai Hudspeth said. “Never got in trouble, straight A student and for this to happen it’s just like...why?”

Ben Crump is now representing the family.

Ali says he fears Jarveon’s death could mirror that of Tyre Nichols.

“We don’t know if this a cover up or not but we most certainly know there’s not enough transparency in the matter,” Ali said.

“I just want transparency for my son, I want to know what happened to my son,” Haggett said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Buckey, 63, was heading home after running errands when she got caught in a bad storm....
Mom cried for help as car swept away by rushing water, family says
Mississippi River sand bar
Tenn. father drowns trying to save son’s life in Mississippi River
Carolyn Garrett
MPD: Mother who killed daughter thought she was ‘alien trying to take her children’
Man arrested after breaking in, sleeping in victim's home
Arlington man arrested after breaking in, sleeping in stranger’s home, SCSO says
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

Family seeks answers after Shelby County deputy kills 21-year-old
Watch the 2023 Miss Tennessee Competition here
Annual Miss Tennessee Competition
Spencer's Forecast