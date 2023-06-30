Family seeks answers after 21-year-old killed by sheriff’s deputy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five days after the death of 21-year-old Jarveon Hudspeth at the hands of a Shelby County deputy, his mother says she hasn’t received any answers.

“It’s been five days today (Thursday), I’ve heard not one thing from the sheriff’s department, I’ve not one thing from anyone,” Charlotte Haggett said. “Only thing I’ve heard about my son is about the criminal activity. My son never was never in anything criminal.”

Hudspeth was killed by a sheriff’s deputy on June 24. According to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a deputy pulled him over near Rosewood, and he got into an altercation with the deputy and drove off, dragging the deputy about 100 yards.

The deputy later shot Hudspeth and he died at the hospital.

Loved ones held a press conference for transparency. (Action News 5)

“We don’t have any video footage. We don’t have any body cam footage from the deputy sheriff. We do not have any dash cam footage,” community activist Kareem Ali said.

Ali says the family deserves closure.

Hudspeth’s mother says no one from the department has offered condolences.

“He didn’t hang in gangs, he wasn’t in large crowds; he didn’t hang out in clubs. It was him and his best friend every single weekend,” Haggett said.

Jarveon’s sister said he wanted to be an engineer. Family members say the 2020 Collegiate High School grad was headed to college soon.

“My baby brother was just a very amazing person,” Senquai Hudspeth said. “Never got in trouble, straight A student and for this to happen it’s just like...why?”

Ben Crump is now representing the family.

Ali says he fears Jarveon’s death could mirror that of Tyre Nichols.

“We don’t know if this a cover up or not but we most certainly know there’s not enough transparency in the matter,” Ali said.

“I just want transparency for my son, I want to know what happened to my son,” Haggett said.

