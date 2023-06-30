Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Cooling centers open as temperatures heat up, thousands still without power

By Sydney Gray
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several cooling centers are opened across the city due to the sweltering heat that has been impacting people for over a week and due to the widespread outages across the Midsouth.

While power has been restored to thousands since Sunday’s storm, there are still 14,000 people and businesses without power.

This means that many people are without air, some people are losing food that is spoiling, and there is limited water, which is a problem on hot days.

We heard from MLGW President and CEO Doug McGowen about their efforts.

“To all of those customers, I’m sorry for what you’re going through. I know how difficult it can be in the absence of a utility and a commodity that you rely on for your daily life to help you cook, clean, and stay cool importantly,” said McGowen.

McGowen spoke near Millington on Thursday where more than 100 crews have been working to restore power and make repairs to their infrastructure.

He says people should dial 211 for nonprofits and service providers to help with needs aside from power restoration.

Also, there will be two cooling centers with water distribution on Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church and at For the Kingdom Church.

